MainOne begins construction of MDXi Ghana Data Centre

Created: Friday, 29 May 2020 08:25

MainOne, West Africa’s connectivity and data centre solution provider, began construction on the MDXi Ghana Data Centre project on 15 May 2020 with the official groundbreaking site at the Appolonia City enclave

As indicated during last year’s announcement, the Tier III facility will be built in Appolonia on 4,047 sqm of secured land area.

The facility is planned to be built and operated in accordance with the same operational standards currently maintained at MainOne and West Africa’s largest Tier III certified and only PCI DCSS Data Centre, MDXi Lagos, in Nigeria.

The project, which was originally planned for completion in December 2020, will now be ready for services at the end of Q1 2021 due to the delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global supply chain and the delivery of the facility's major components.

The facility will feature private colocation whitespace, enterprise-grade 24x7 multi-level security and video surveillance, precision cooling, safety and fire suppression systems with multiple redundancies built into the power, cooling and security infrastructure.

It will be operated as a carrier neutral facility with connectivity options to the MainOne submarine cable system, extensive global network and partners, and a host of other international connectivity cable systems and networks.

It will therefore offer open access connectivity options to all MNOs, ISPs, corporate and public sector customers in Ghana as well as access to various Internet Exchanges including the GIX (Ghana), IXPN (Nigeria), LINX (London), DECIX (Frankfurt/Lisbon), and Cote d’Ivoire Internet Exchange (CIVIX), and the West Africa Internet Exchange (WAF-IX), hosted by MainOne in Nigeria.