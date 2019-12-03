Mainone launches submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire

Created: Tuesday, 03 December 2019 06:25

MainOne, an African connectivity and data centre provider, has announced that its submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire is live and ready for service

The project, notable for being the first commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region, the provider said.

The provider stated that MainOne’s entry into the Cote d’Ivoire market will facilitate infrastructure availability and accessibility that meets market needs at any time.

The provider’s network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d’Ivoire.

This will offer optimised Internet connectivity for business, as well as providing point-to-point International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) communication services for businesses and enterprises, riding on its submarine cable along West Africa to the rest of the world.

Speaking on the impact of MainOne’s services in Cote d'Ivoire, Kazeem Oladepo, regional executive, MainOne, said, “We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitisation journey and economic development of the region.

“Our investment into Cote d’Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data centre expertise.”