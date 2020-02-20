MDXi to unveil locally available Microsoft Stack Cloud offering at Nerds Unite 2020

Created: Thursday, 20 February 2020 10:38

MDXi, MainOne’s data centre subsidiary, will announce the local offering of Microsoft’s Azure Stack to its customers as part of its ‘Managed Cloud Services’

The Stack platform provided in partnership with Microsoft and HPE will be unveiled at MainOne’s fifth annual gathering of customers, partners and tech professionals, called Nerds Unite.

With the introduction of the local offering of Microsoft’s Azure Stack services, MDXi will be the first data centre in Nigeria to offer the cloud service commercially to customers in Nigeria.

This latest cloud offering by MDXi into the Nigerian market will reinforce MainOne’s leadership positioning in the cloud market, enabling the company to offer its customer a broader suite of cloud solutions.

Showcasing at the launch will be some of the benefits of MDXi’s Azure Stack in processing in-country data and applications thereby reducing customer latency to under 10ms and resulting in better experiences for end-users. The demo will also showcase cost-effective data storage solutions that allow businesses to meet all their data sovereignty requirements with locally domiciled infrastructure.

The new cloud services platform will offer enterprises and businesses the choice of a scalable, flexible computing platform to enable them to migrate critical applications from legacy technology to modernised and more efficient technology without having to go offshore.

Gbenga Adegbiji, general manager, MDXi, said, “MDXi has been in the business of providing cloud services to its enterprise customers for more than five years, with skilled and certified engineers. We are the data centre of choice for Enterprise looking to host data locally in the cloud.

“With the introduction of the Azure Stack solution, we further demonstrate our commitment to investing in cloud infrastructure in order to continually meet the changing and growing requirements of our customers in Nigeria, and indeed across West Africa. Our partnership with Microsoft and investment in HPE infrastructure to deploy the cloud platform continues to position MDXi as West Africa’s leading communications solution provider, delivering world-class quality services to our local customers.”