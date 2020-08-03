Netcom strengthens IT infrastructure optimisation services market in Nigeria

Netcom Africa, an ICT company based in Lagos, has strengthened its footprint in Nigeria’s tech market by deploying IT Infrastructure Optimisation services aimed at Nigerian corporate where high-end tech services are steadily increasing

Netcom IT infrastructure is a bouquet of services that includes hardware, software, networks, and facilities used to develop, test, deliver, monitor, control, or support enterprise IT services.

Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure market is growing despite hiccups with the country, targeting a 30 per cent broadband penetration in the coming months. An increasingly sophisticated corporate Nigeria is also helping raise demand for ICT services to position Netcom strategically on the supply side.

“Netcom can help you build an IT infrastructure that helps you achieve positive business outcomes. We can help you optimise the cost, manage the risk and improve the performance of your IT infrastructure. We work closely with you to improve operational efficiency, maximise speed and find new ways to make your network work harder,” said, head, corporate development Netcom Africa, Charles Harrington.

“Information technology assets are critical to your business. Many businesses cannot afford to be without the necessary power, connectivity, backup and security, but providing the necessary components for any data operations to perform without interruptions, and at their highest performance level, can be expensive and complicated to maintain on your own. Netcom, as an IT firm bridges this gap with their IT infrastructure optimisation,” added Harrington.