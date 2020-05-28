NEXCOM solves COVID-19 network capacity issues with 100GbE NIC module

Computer manufacturing company NEXCOM can help telecom and data centres across the world virtualise and expand capacity with its new NC 220FMS3 100GbE NIC module

The module provides higher bandwidth and throughput for end-users and reduces bottleneck problems.

The NC 220FMS3 provides a PCIe3.0 x16 interface and two QSFP28 ports to meet current demands for faster speeds, each supporting 100Gb/s Ethernet connectivity. The module provides connectivity at high speed without any loss of the packets.

The addition of Mellanox ConnectX-5’s Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing (ASAP2) technology boosts the offloading of virtual switches and routers, enhancing data transfer performance without overloading the CPU.

NEXCOM aims to develop powerful computing and network technology and to help customers build superior network infrastructure.