Nigerian states reduce RoW fees as the country races to shoot up broadband penetration

Created: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 07:52

More states in Nigeria have reduced their right of way (RoW) charges for telecoms companies following the steps of Ekiti state, with Kaduna state eliminating the charges completely

Imo joined Ekiti State in cutting RoW charges by 97 per cent from US$11.53 (N4, 500) to US$0.37 (N145).

The RoW charge is the levy paid to state governments for the laying of optic fibre by telecoms operators.

Nigeria’s government aims to achieve 90 per cent broadband penetration by 2025 compared to 39.58 per cent in February 2020, and Mr Isa Pantami, minister of communications and broadband digital economy, has consistently advocated a reduction in ROW to achieve the target.

As more states reduce the ROW, he said such a position would go a long way in implementing the national broadband plan. “An increase in broadband access will have a positive impact on the economy of the various states as well as the entire country,” he said.

Olusola Teniola, president, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), said, “With the move by the governors, their leadership have attested to the fact that the socio-economic development of their respective state is not mutually exclusive to broadband and ICT infrastructure development which has been one of the basis of our advocacy initiatives.”