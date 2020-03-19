Nokia introduces new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Created: Thursday, 19 March 2020 09:40

Nokia has announced that it is adding a new Wi-Fi 6 Beacon to its whole-home WiFi portfolio to help operators deliver a powerful user experience

The new Beacon 6 uses Wi-Fi 6 to deliver 40 per cent faster speeds than previous Wi-Fi generations.

Nokia is also adding low-latency technology built on Nokia Bell Labs innovations to its Wi-Fi portfolio. The Nokia Beacon 6 provides operators with an easy to install solution that can support low-latency applications such as gaming and gigabit speeds essential for creating a seamless end-to-end 5G experience.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said, “The benefits of 5G are going to change user experiences and customers’ expectations. The blend of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, low latency performance and in-home Wi-Fi mesh solutions linked to 5G will allow operators to deliver a seamless communications platform for next-generation applications and solutions.”

Sandra Motley, president of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said,“By leveraging the power of Wi-Fi 6, Nokia’s new Beacon 6 can help establish a significantly faster and more powerful Wi-Fi network in the home that will forever change the game for operators and end-users alike. Whether it’s a home, work or public environment, the ability to seamlessly offload from mobile 5G to Wi-Fi 6 will enable operators to accelerate 5G rollouts, reduce costs and ultimately ensure a consistent, premium 5G end-users experience is achieved.”