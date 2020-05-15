Onatel opts for Radwin’s dual-band Jet Duo base station

Created: Friday, 15 May 2020 10:58

Radwin, a wireless broadband provider, has announced that Burkina Faso operator Onatel has chosen Radwin’s Jet Duo base station which supports both the 5.xGHz and 3.5GHz bands in a single enclosure

With Radwin’s Jet Duo, Onatel can fulfill the high-speed requirements of SMEs and large corporate customers, amongst them banks, mining companies and government offices.

To date, Onatel has deployed more than 70 Jet Duo dual band radios and hundreds of subscriber units and has plans to scale its network. Radwin’s partner CFAO oversaw project design and deployment.

Gal Kohn, general manager at Radwin, said, “We’re excited that Onatel has chosen Jet Duo to fulfill customer demand for broadband.

“Radwin’s Jet Duo dual band radio was exclusively designed to meet the needs of service providers who own a license in the 3.xGHz typically narrow band and also want to open the 3.xGHz capacity bottleneck using the license-free 5.xGHz wide band.

“More and more service providers around the world are adopting Jet Duo as their wireless broadband solution of choice and are capitalising on the unique strengths of Jet Duo dual-band radios to cut opex and capex and grow their networks.”