Opera helps provide 120mn users in Africa with official COVID-19 information

Created: Friday, 03 April 2020 08:06

Web browser Opera has added a speed dial to the Opera Mini browser and Opera browser for Android, equipping people with quicker access to official information from local government institutions about COVID-19

With this addition to the speed dial, Opera is helping provide millions of users in 38 African countries with general information about the actual increase of COVID-19 cases per country, tips and recommendations on how to reduce the risk of infection, and the latest governmental statements about lockdowns per country.

“Our mobile browsers and news applications are used by nearly 120mn people across the African continent. By adding the COVID-19 speed dial into our mobile browsers, we are helping millions of people make more informed decisions about how to deal with the pandemic in their local communities,” said Jørgen Arnesen, head of marketing and distribution at Opera.

Dedicated news channel

The Opera Mini browser and the Opera browser for Android have also included a dedicated news channel with the latest local and global news related to the coronavirus outbreak. The channel displays a feed of the top stories and most relevant local articles, as it uses the personalised AI news engine of Opera News.

Opera users can access the channel by swiping right on the home screen of the Opera Mini and Opera browser for Android. The dedicated news channel is currently available in South Africa, Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The speed dial with access to official information from local governments is available in the Opera browser for Android and the Opera Mini browser in 38 African countries.