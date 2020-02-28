Orange Egypt, Mwasalat misr partner to enhance public transportation experience

Orange Egypt, a provider of integrated telecommunications services, has signed an exclusive agreement with Mwasalat Misr

The agreement is for innovative transportation solutions to provide Mwasalat Misr Buses with integrated smart electronic system and solutions that support mass transportation services and enhances the public transportation experience to the Egyptian citizens.

According to the agreement, Orange Egypt will be providing electronic means of communications and modern data transmission among the transport fleet and control centres affiliated to Mwasalat Misr.

This allows Mwasalat Misr to monitor all the fleet buses through the cameras installed in each bus, check the number of passengers in each trip, track traffic, and distribute tracks periodically through the fleet management services provided in cooperation with ETIT (the authorised company to provide tracking services in Egypt).

Moreover, Orange Egypt will avail free Wi-Fi services for Mwasalat Misr buses and at the bus stations, in addition to availing a hotline (012 80000 012) to serve passengers. Orange is also considering selling “Mwasalaty Card” at its branches, and activating the “Loyalty Programme” points offered to its customers to be used in purchasing and recharging “Mwasalaty Card”.

Orange aims to focus on supporting the government towards financial inclusion and moving towards a cashless society by providing electronic payment services to passengers through Orange Cash service, in addition to co-marketing offers and activities for the customers of the two companies.

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt, said, “The mass transport market in Egypt is witnessing a new and exciting phase in which the competition is increasing and technology has become an essential part of it.”

Hisham Taha, CEO of Mwasalat Misr, commented, “According to the cooperation protocol, Orange customers will enjoy extra benefits through using Mwaslat Misr’s transportation network. Also, Orange Egypt will enable Wi-Fi services and develop Mwaslat Misr’s bus stations. It will also handle advertising and sale of Mwaslat Misr’s smart card (Mwaslaty) at Orange branches in addition to some other future services via Orange Cash.”