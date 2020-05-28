Orange facilitates free Internet access for distance education in sub-Saharan Africa

Created: Thursday, 28 May 2020 07:14

In sub-Saharan Africa, telecom operator Orange offers free access to accredited learning platforms in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and the Democratic Republic of the Congo through its subsidiaries

There are plans for similar packages in Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia and Madagascar. The practice is also extended to countries in other regions: Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia; free connection is provided to digital education contents.

Alioune Ndiaye, executive director of Orange for the Middle East and Africa, said, “For several years now, Orange has had the ambition of improving access to education for all. It is in this context that we have opened our Digital Schools and launched our socially-priced mobile data packages dedicated to online training.

“Since April, the majority of our subsidiaries have been offering free access to school and university content from our partners to enable students to continue learning from home. We hope that e-learning, which has now demonstrated its added value, will continue to develop in Africa as a complement to traditional means.”

Major mobile telephone operators that are part of UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition have stepped up efforts to improve connectivity by providing students in all regions of the world affected by COVID-19 induced school closures free access to online educational content.

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, said, “While the Global Education Coalition supports both online and offline solutions, aiming towards connectivity for all is an important imperative, especially when our data shows that 43 per cent of the world’s households do not have access to the Internet.

“Cost is also a major obstacle for students from disadvantaged backgrounds all over the world, the coalition’s initiative is an example of the concrete results that can be achieved by bringing together the United Nations and the private sector. By ensuring free of charge connection to educational content in a number of countries, these corporations give a strong signal as to the need to provide free access to online educational options, especially where schools remain closed.”