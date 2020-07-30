Orange, Google Cloud form strategic partnership in data, AI and edge computing services

Telecom company Orange and Google Cloud have announced a strategic partnership to speed up the transformation of Orange’s IT infrastructure and the development of future cloud services, notably edge computing

The agreement reinforces Orange’s commitment to drive its internal transformation through the innovative and widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data, as set out in its Engage 2025 plan, to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

The collaboration will pave the way for the development of new advanced cloud, edge computing, and cybersecurity services that will open both Google Cloud and Orange business opportunities.

Google will provide its know-how in cloud technologies, analytics and AI tools, as well as digital transformation methodology and dedicated resources. Orange will contribute its in-depth expertise in IT services and its multinational network infrastructure.

The agreement signals a strong commitment to using AI and data to increase the pace of transformation across the Orange’s European footprint, placing data at the heart of the group’s innovation model. To do this, Orange plans to build Google Technologies’ next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform.

The strategic partnership will also strengthen the offer portfolio of Orange Business Services by bringing value-added analytics and additional cloud services based on Google Cloud solutions, building on the position of Orange as a multi-cloud service provider to its corporate clients around the globe, and strengthening the leading capabilities of Orange Cyberdefence.

Orange and Google Cloud also agree to jointly create an innovation laboratory and a centre of excellence which will foster both innovation and growth:

The Innovation Lab will enable new industry solution development based on data and AI within the broader framework of the evolving 5G/edge computing ecosystem.

The Centre of Excellence will provide Google Cloud support for Orange France and other Orange affiliates as they engage in their cloud transformation. The centre will provide training in data, AI and cloud services for several thousand Orange employees.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “The strength of Orange’s network, combined with Google Cloud’s platform, will help pave the way for new advanced cloud and edge computing services for the telecommunications industry in Europe. We look forward to working together with Orange to bring new services and applications to customers and businesses alike, while also continuing to grow our support for European enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”