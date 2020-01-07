Pico Interactive launches standalone VR headset with native eye tracking

Pico Interactive, a virtual reality (VR) headset manufacturer, has announced two new standalone VR headsets, Neo 2 and Neo 2 Eye

With the integration of advanced eye-tracking technology from the Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii, Neo 2 Eye is a powerful and intuitive all-in-one headset designed primarily for the enterprise.

Anand Srivatsa, CEO of Tobii Tech, said, “With the Neo 2 Eye, Pico has combined the benefits of Tobii eye tracking with smart design choices and the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile XR Platform.

“The result is an innovative and flexible device that sets a clear standard for enterprise-focused standalone VR headsets.”

Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive, commented, “The Neo 2 Eye is a VR headset built for business, offering excellent visual quality, great support, and sophisticated design.

“The addition of Tobii eye tracking leads to a more intuitive interface and better graphics performance. Additionally, eye tracking enables user insights that add significant value to use cases such as training and education.”

Neo 2 Eye specifications include:

-Improved graphics and longer battery life. Powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology, dynamic foveated rendering on the Neo 2 Eye increases framerates by up to 66 per cent and reduces shading loads by up to 72 per cent, leading to higher quality visuals and more efficient performance.

-Actionable insights, improved decision making. The Neo 2 Eye can provide important insights regarding user behaviour for purposes such as training and assessment, simulation, knowledge and skills transfer, and customer research.

-Immersive and intuitive. With Tobii eye tracking, gaze becomes a natural form of input for the device making even simple interactions such as menu navigation and selection feel seamless and responsive. Additionally, eye tracking technology can enhance social interaction in virtual meetings and environments, leading to increased immersion and providing a true sense of presence.

-One device fits all. Tobii’s integrated eye tracking solution ensures that the Neo 2 Eye works for the widest possible population of users, including people with glasses and contact lenses. As a result, Neo 2 Eye is inclusive, enabling you to confidently and rapidly deploy devices throughout your organisation.