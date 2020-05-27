Raxio Data Centre launches nine local fibre carriers

Created: Wednesday, 27 May 2020 07:35

Raxio Data Centre has unveiled nine new local fibre carriers at its Namanve-based carrier-neutral facility

Local fibre carriers will provide reliable Internet access to allow seamless data connections at competitive prices.

These nine local fibre carriers are: Africell Uganda Limited, Airtel Uganda, Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group (BCS Group), Csquared, Liquid Telecom, MTN Uganda, National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U), Roke Telkom and Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

James Byaruhanga, the general manager of Raxio Data Centre, said,

“As a carrier neutral data centre, our customers will have multiple local fibre carriers to select from; this provides geographical and physical redundancy and diversity to support their critical business operations.”

In view of the current socio-economic challenges, Raxio Data Centre encourages customers to see an outsourced carrier-neutral data centre as a better way to support their business operations as it allows multiple points of connectivity redundancy, service resilience, optimum uptime, and diversity of options to choose from.

Moreover, local fibre carriers will also have an extended reach for more customers, which in turn leads to business growth as providers of connectivity. By having a Raxio Data Centre presence, local fibre carriers can get closer to their current and potential customers/partners in order to maximise market penetration and optimise investment returns (ROI).

With this new move, Raxio Data Centre plans to attract more clients from a variety of industries, including banking , financial services, content and media, government and non-governmental, education , healthcare, retail and e-commerce, utilities , transportation, energy, as well as technology and communications-driven industries, among many others.