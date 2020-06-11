Safaricom to offer affordable YouTube data bundle as consumption of digital content grows

Created: Thursday, 11 June 2020 07:25

Mobile operator Safaricom and Google have announced plans to leverage their digital and data capabilities to enable Kenyans to access a wide range of content on YouTube including entertainment, education, sports and news

The initiative will see Safaricom draw on an affordable data bundle of US$0.094 (KES 10) to ensure that no one is left behind by the accelerated digital transformation caused by social distancing in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The new daily bundle, free for first-time subscribers on the first day, will offer 80MBs for use on YouTube, equivalent to up to 30 minutes of standard definition streaming and up to an hour of low definition streaming. From 15-13 August 2020, the bundle will be made available for 90 days.

Safaricom CEO at Peter Ndegwa, said, “Through this proposition, we want to leverage our extensive 4G coverage to ensure that customers who could not previously enjoy the power of the internet can access a new world of content in an affordable manner from the comfort of their phones. With as little as 10 shillings, customers can now learn a new skill, attend virtual concerts or keep up with their favorite local content.”

This announcement follows the service provider’s partnership with Google to provide a US$0.19 (KES 20) a day 4G smart phone package to empower customers currently on 2 G devices to upgrade and enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity.

Mariam Abdullahi, director, android and platforms partnerships for Africa, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Safaricom that will make data more affordable to users in Kenya who in this current situation are looking for affordable ways to stay connected, informed and entertained.

“This partnership will provide Kenyans the opportunity to go to YouTube daily to watch their favourite shows, listen to music, learn a skill or develop their passion with the millions of content available without the hassle of thinking of their data.”