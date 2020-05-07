Safaricom to provide communication support to frontline healthcare workers

Created: Thursday, 07 May 2020 09:08

Kenyan operator Safaricom has agreed to provide communication resources equivalent to 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs to critical government healthcare workers for the next three months

The initiative, which is part of the company’s commitment to keep the country connected during this period, will see Safaricom avail connectivity resources and airtime to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 emergency response fund and frontline healthcare workers both at national and county level.

These resources include:

-Monthly bundle for frontline government healthcare workers: A monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data + 600 voice call minutes + 2,000 SMSs per month topped up to the individual lines of the COVID-19 frontline workers as identified by the Ministry of Health.

-100 Mbps internet connectivity at Afya House for the National Command and Control Centre in this fight to safeguard our health.

-COVID-19 emergency response fund airtime support: A one-off bundle consisting of 50GB data + 3,500 voice call minutes + 10,000 SMSs to 15 members to assist in the smooth running of the fund activities.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Health, said, “As we face this crisis, seamless worry-free communication between the frontline teams, the command centre and their loved ones is crucial. The contribution by Safaricom to support more than 5,500 government healthcare workers will go a long way in helping us execute a coordinated national response.”

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO, said, “The gallant frontline healthcare workers are our first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections within our communities. We not only want to appreciate the great work they are doing, but also facilitate their communication as they continue discharging their duties.”

“We are cognizant of the challenge ahead of us and our purpose as an organisation is clear, to keep our customers connected and support Kenyans in whatever way we can,” added Ndegwa.