Schneider Electric partners with Fortinet to secure digital transformation

Created: Friday, 14 August 2020 06:30

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation energy management and automation provider, and Fortinet, a specialist in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, have partnered to provide solutions for cybersecurity that meet the unique needs of OT networks

Under the terms of the agreement, Schneider Electric will integrate Fortinet’s firewalls, secure access and other device protection solutions into its own cybersecurity solutions to help customers secure and protect their increasingly digital operations.

“Businesses must address cybersecurity at all levels of their operations and continuously throughout the lifecycle, especially as they continue to take advantage of new digital technologies to extract more value from their operations,” said Jay Abdallah, vice-president, cybersecurity services, Schneider Electric.

“By combining our technology, experience and expertise with Fortinet's products, we are better able to develop and implement custom, holistic solutions that not only enable our customers’ digital transformations but improve their ability to manage their cybersecurity risks across the operations lifecycle,” he added.

Cybersecurity is not a one-time thing with threat vectors changing practically by the hour and with the critical infrastructure and global manufacturing industries under increasing threat. The approach to managing and mitigating cyber risks must also be dynamic, as risks are dynamic.

Different operations will require different solutions and will change their needs over time. By bringing together the technology, domain expertise and experience of Schneider Electric in the management of mission-critical IT and OT systems with Fortinet’s cybersecurity offerings, the partnership promises to deliver stronger cybersecurity and threat-prevention solutions that meet the unique and changing business needs in almost every industry.

The agreement is structured to enable companies to jointly develop cybersecurity solutions for specific industries and applications, meaning customers will have greater access to leading products and customised, flexible cybersecurity solutions, with the integration of Fortinet applications with Schneider Electric offers.