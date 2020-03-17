Senegal regulator approves IoT deployments in 868-870 MHz band

Created: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 09:27

The Senegalese telecoms authority ARTP has just set the general operating conditions for the 868-870 MHz frequency band for machine-type communications and Internet of Things (IoT) networks and services

This decision follows the public consultation launched in November 2018 on the Internet of Things and its uses including the synthesis report was published on 1 March 2019, on the website of the regulator.

Anxious to respond to the requests of the many players, in particular those who contributed to the public consultation and, taking into account the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), ARTP adopted the “Free” regime for the use of this frequency band by LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) technologies on which IoT services are based.

This framework demonstrates ARTP’s commitment to contribute to the development of innovative digital technologies and services in Senegal, in line with the guidelines of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PSE) and the Senegal Digital Strategy 2025.

In addition, the objectives of the decision are to:

-Foster the development of an innovative IoT market in Senegal and the emergence of new players;

-Promote uses with high added value and strong social impact;

-Support the development of priority sectors of the national economy;

-Prepare the future framework for IoT technologies based on frequency bands for exclusive use such as LTE-M and Nb-IoT.