Siemens, SAP partner to accelerate industrial transformation

Created: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 08:16

Siemens and SAP have announced a new partnership that will leverage their industry expertise and combine their complementary product lifecycle, supply chain and asset management software solutions

This agreement will enable both SAP and Siemens to complement and integrate their respective offerings in order to offer customers the first truly integrated and enhanced product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain, service, and asset management solutions.

This will enable customers to form a true digital thread that integrates all virtual models and product or asset simulations with real-time business information, feedback, and performance data throughout the entire lifecycle.

“Digital transformation will be critical for the manufacturing industries to increase productivity, flexibility and accelerate innovation, so companies must come together in new ways to enable the digital enterprise,” said Klaus Helmrich, member of the managing board of Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries.

“This exciting collaboration between two industry leaders is about more than just interoperability and interfaces; it is about creating a truly integrated digital thread that unites product and asset lifecycle management with the business that enables customers to optimise production of products,” he added.

The partnership leverages both companies’ expertise and technology to provide a true digital thread that helps businesses eliminate process and information siloes, drives digitisation and provides a comprehensive solution for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

SAP will be offering Siemens’ Teamcenter software as the core foundation for collaboration in the product lifecycle and product data management. Siemens will offer SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions and applications for SAP Project and Portfolio Management to maximise business value for customers throughout the entire product and service life cycle and enable new collaborative processes between manufacturers and operators.

Thomas Saueressig, a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering, stated, “Bringing together expertise from SAP and Siemens to offer Industry 4.0-enabled business processes allows enterprises to create a digital thread for the entire product and asset lifecycle. With this end-to-end solution, teams across the business network can efficiently work together to design and deliver innovative products productively, profitably and sustainably.”