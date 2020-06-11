Simplilearn partners with South Africa-based Deviare to deliver digital skill programmes

Created: Thursday, 11 June 2020 06:36

Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, has announced its partnership with Deviare, a South Africa-based digital and IT solutions platform

Through this collaboration, Simplilearn will be offering African market learners and corporations digital skills programmes in the fields of data science, cybersecurity, and cloud programming.

Deviare will take Simplilearn's digital training programmes to the entire region as an authorised partner, enabling learners to gain from the high-touch learning platform of the company.

More than 10,000 learners who are now on the Deviare platform during the current financial year are expected to benefit from the partnership. These technical skills programmes are accredited by South Africa's Media, Information, and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA).

Speaking on Simplilearn’s venture into the African market, Krishna Kumar, CEO and founder of Simplilearn, said, “Upskilling and reskilling of the workforce has become a global agenda along with other global subjects like climate change. The rapid evolution of technology and its integration into business operations has created new roles and opportunities.

“Organisations need to invest in skilling their workforce for these new roles to prepare for an increasingly digital future. Through this partnership with Deviare, we hope to enable and catalyse the digital transformation journey of businesses from different sectors across Africa. This goal also aligns with the South African government’s mission of skilling thousands of professionals in the IT sector to prepare them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

South Africa and the rest of the continent are on the brink of Industry 4.0's transformation. This digital transformation will create 133mn new jobs worldwide, with vast new opportunities to fulfill the potential of people, according to a global report.

Lubabalo Dyantyi, co-founder and executive director, Deviare, highlighted, “Governments and businesses are coming together to address the issues of building a relevant skilled workforce. With this association, we aim to play a big role in helping businesses across Africa navigate their digital transformation journeys.”