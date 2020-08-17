South Africa: Accenture, Anglo American extend technology services agreement

pexels panumas nikhomkhai 1148820Accenture and Anglo American, South African mining company based in Johannesburg, have signed an agreement to extend Accenture’s role as a strategic IT service provider to 2023

The agreement will help speed up the development of information management (IM) capabilities for Anglo American using new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.

It builds on an already successful relationship between the two companies which started in 2011 when Accenture was selected as a major provider of technology services.

Pavan Sethi, managing director for Accenture Technology in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said, “Prior to the extension of the agreement, Anglo American and Accenture worked together to co-create future services and determine major priorities.

“We are honoured to continue our work with Anglo American and help fulfill their IM ambitions and mandate.”

