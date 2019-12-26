Sparkle expands its reach in Africa with new point of presence in Nigeria

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, has announced the expansion of its African backbone with a new point of presence (PoP) in Lagos, Nigeria

Located at Medallion, the largest carrier-neutral data centre in the country, the Lagos PoP is interconnected with Sparkle’s global Tier-1 IP transit service Seabone, providing high-speed Internet connectivity to local and international OTT’s, ISPs, content and application providers to support the uptake of social media, eCommerce, online music, games and videos in the country.

DDoS service - which grants Seabone customers the option to protect their network from attacks – and the Virtual NAP solution - that allows customers to access the main Internet Exchange Points without the need to build any proprietary infrastructure - complete Sparkle’s portfolio of services offered via the Lagos PoP.

The PoP in Nigeria adds to the existing points of presence in Egypt, Tunisia, Tanzania and Djibouti extending Sparkle’s IP backbone in the region and consolidating the company’s positioning as leading provider and first Tier-1 backbone in Africa.

Commenting on the news, Mario Di Mauro, CEO of Sparkle, said, “With this new opening, Sparkle ends the year with more than 160 globally-distributed PoPs, eighteen of which launched only in 2019: confirmation of the fast pace that Sparkle has given to its relaunch journey.”