Teraco welcomes Routed to Africa Cloud Exchange

Created: Monday, 13 July 2020 10:24

Vendor-neutral data centre Teraco has welcomed Routed as a local cloud provider to join the African Cloud Exchange (ACX)

Created to improve hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise performance by direct interconnection, Teraco’s African Cloud Exchange provides secure, direct, flexible network connections to a wide range of local and global cloud service providers.

As Africa’s first VMware Cloud Verified partner, Routed now offers a VMWare cloud platform for clients seeking access to multiple cloud environments. Routed has also recorded four years of 100 per cent uptime and has achieved notable market share within the ISP sector.

Andrew Cruise, managing director, Routed, said, “Multi-cloud strategies are growing in adoption as they mitigate service disruption and also reduce vendor lock-in. Routed, as a member of ACX, strengthens the ecosystem and will undoubtedly help in driving businesses to the cloud, which is one of the fastest-growing segments of IT spend.”

Andrew Owens, manager of interconnection and peering at Teraco, said, “While there was no time-pressure for businesses to adopt a cloud methodology, it is rapidly evolving, and the cloud is becoming a vital tool for any business wanting to succeed. ACX is a technology-neutral and growing ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome a local cloud provider such as Routed and its VMware platform.”

Owens further noted that the premise of ACX is to assist in the local drive towards the cloud securely and correctly.

Dave Funnell, senior cloud provider manager, VMware sub-Saharan Africa, stated that in reality, cloud is an operating model, not just a destination, and as such will often require a collaborative solution.

“The inclusion of Routed in the Africa Cloud Exchange is a great example of collaboration in the cloud market. The benefit to customers is the availability of a fully verified VMware Private Cloud, delivered from a secure multi-tenanted platform with all the benefits expected from a cloud solution. Its location is also a major drawcard, with direct network connectivity to the public hyper-scale clouds in the leading data centre provider in Africa,” he added.