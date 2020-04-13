TP-Link launches Wi-Fi 6 whole home mesh Wi-Fi system

Created: Monday, 13 April 2020 07:02

TP-Link, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, has announced the launch of its new Wi-Fi 6 whole home mesh Wi-Fi system – Deco X60

Armed with next-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, supporting MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 1024-QAM, Deco X60 dramatically increases whole network capacity and efficiency.

With Wi-Fi 6’s combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies generated from Wi-Fi 6, Deco X60 builds a more efficient network that quadruples the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. This improves network capacity, cuts down on latency, and ensures a responsive network.

The Deco X60 is tested to connect up to 150 devices without dragging down performance. The latest 1024-QAM and higher symbol rate combines to boost speeds up to 3 Gbps – ideal for bandwidth-intensive tasks like online gaming and 4K video.

Deco X60 features BSS Coloring that detects and marks data frames from neighbouring networks, avoiding unnecessary slowdowns and minimising Wi-Fi interference. With Beamforming, Deco X60 identifies the location of connected devices and concentrates the signal towards them, optimising wireless connections.

With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Coloring and Beamforming, Deco X60 units work together to boost broader whole home Wi-Fi coverage to eliminate weak signal areas.

Thanks to advanced WP3 encryption and TP-Link HomeCareTM powered by Trend MicroTM, Deco X60 is one of the most secure mesh Wi-Fi devices on the market, ensuring safe home networks for families. TP-Link HomeCareTM technology comes with antivirus, Parental Controls, and QoS, protecting private data and IoT devices from digital intruders. The security database updates automatically to keep the network safe from the latest cyber threats.

For setup and management, the Deco app takes care of configuration, getting the network up and running in minutes. Working with Alexa, Deco X60 functions as the heart of smart homes and provides a more intelligent lifestyle.