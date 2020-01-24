Tshimologong Precinct launches Samsung sponsored software development internship

Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has announced the launch of an AppFactory internship programme sponsored by Samsung South Africa

This initiative aims to improve the state of software development in South Africa, giving seven interns an opportunity to work with a senior developer over a nine-month period.

Lesley Donna Williams, CEO of Tshimologong Precinct, said that the intensive programme is equivalent to up to four years’ experience in the industry.

“We recognise that experience is a significant stumbling block for many graduates. Without experience, it is almost impossible for young talent to find employment. Through this collaboration, Tshimologong is aiming to develop and grow seven talented graduates who will work on a variety of projects under the mentorship of a senior developer to ultimately make them more employable at the end of the nine months,” Williams added.

Tshimologong is looking for graduates who are able to demonstrate their ability to code in C#, Java and C++ and are familiar with object-oriented principles. Successful candidates will be paid a stipend for the duration of the internship.

Kicking off on 10 February, the programme will cover C#, ASP.NET Webforms, ASP.NET MVC and other relevant topics.

“This is a great opportunity for graduates to invest in their personal growth to become more relevant and marketable. This will make it more attractive for industry to take talented and passionate young people and give them the chance to harness and develop world-class software development skills,” said Williams.