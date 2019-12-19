US Embassy conducts seventh Ethiopia Hacks! programme

The US Embassy in Addis Ababa has conducted its latest hackathon: “Digital Solutions to Elections-related Technology”

This was the seventh hackathon conducted by the US Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! programme.

Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women’s Economic Empowerment (CAWEE).

Each hackathon challenges aspiring young tech developers to identify prototype solutions to community challenges in Ethiopia.

Subject matter and technology experts met on 13-15 December at the Colonel John C. Robinson American Centre in Addis Ababa to brainstorm and generate open-source, free, and easy-to-learn technology solutions for the good of society.

By supporting and developing an eco-system that promotes innovation and technology, the US Embassy is investing the capacity of young Ethiopians to shape their futures.

In total, the Ethiopia Hacks! programme will invest in the capacity of 600 tech-savvy youth, who will have the opportunity to participate and generate solutions for their communities. Funding is provided jointly by the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).