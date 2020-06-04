Virtuozzo hybrid workspace enables new revenue stream for service providers

Created: Thursday, 04 June 2020 06:16

Software company Virtuozzo has announced the availability of its virtual workspace solution, Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace

The hybrid workplace enables service providers to meet the rapid increase in demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with a highly scalable solution that is secure, cost-effective and provides a near-native Windows experience.

Global demand for remote desktop solutions is high and has grown by more than 15 per cent per annually. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that growth, with more businesses going beyond office closures to extend work-from-home policies.

A recent survey published by 451 Research “Voice of the Enterprise” indicated nearly 40 per cent of respondents expect to implement expanded or universal remote work policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Enterprises will look to service providers to help support improved remote work capabilities and invest in technology that supports this shift.

Virtuozzo has developed a solution that allows service providers to address this demand. Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace enables delivery of applications and desktops to any device from a service provider’s secure data centre with reliable SLAs.

Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO, said, “We have witnessed growing demand, especially in recent months, from our existing partners to leverage the capabilities of our hyperconverged infrastructure to support hybrid work environments. The innovators, who have adopted Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace, have already seen tremendous uptake of the solution and a significant opportunity for new revenue growth; we are excited to be able to bring this solution to the market during this pivotal time.”

Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace supports application delivery via:

-Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that delivers the full Windows-based desktop with a set of applications.

-Remote Desktop Session (RDS) that delivers a desktop session with multiple standardised applications. Suitable for use cases like call-centres, tech companies, and professional services organisations.

Virtuozzo provides hyperconverged infrastructure software that enables integrated container, hypervisor and software-defined storage solutions and services.