Vodacom launches IoT solutions to get people back to business safely

Created: Tuesday, 19 May 2020 06:05

Telecom company Vodacom said the safety of employees and customers is of paramount importance as businesses across the country begin to return to work

Vodacom has developed specific digital solutions to support companies as they navigate their return to work post-lockdown.

Businesses will need to make changes to their regular operations so that they can open and remain safe. For companies returning to work, the government has set strict and official guidelines which include firm hygiene procedures and social distancing.

By using IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and analytics, technology can play a critical role in helping businesses implement these back-to-work protocols.

These solutions are designed to increase the existing screening processes of organisations, and are guided by analytics. The solutions are supplied as a platform that can be easily integrated into existing infrastructure, such as cameras, and include:

Vodacom Thermal Cameras

A heightened body temperature is one of the primary symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The use of previously applied thermal imaging cameras in the manufacturing industries can be used to detect people with elevated body temperatures if required by the screening process of an organisation.

The Vodacom Business Thermal Scanner can be used to monitor the body temperature of employees or customers from a safe distance as they enter a given area or building.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics will then measure the temperature of the employee or customer and generate a notification for further screening protocols in accordance with their specific Health Safety & Environment (HSE) guidelines in case it is elevated. The technology provides non-invasive thermal measurements for those being monitored, and produces objective, instant results to guide HSE personnel.

Vodacom Social Distancing Monitoring Technology

Using an existing camera feed or a Vodacom-supplied camera, this provides a platform to monitor people within an area and report back on distances between them. Using artificial intelligence capabilities, the technology assists in monitoring the social distancing guideline set out by Government while it also counts the number of people who enter or leave an area.

Monitoring and tracking people’s distance is critical to ensuring companies remain compliant with the regulatory and governance policies put in place.

Vodacom PPE Monitoring

This IoT solution utilises existing camera feeds and through Visual Analytics can effectively identify individuals that are not using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), more specifically – face masks. This can be integrated into workflows or any external orchestration layer and gives businesses the ability to effectively identify and respond to their Health Safety & Environment (HSE) protocols.

“As many businesses start planning a return to work after lockdown, we must ensure that we all play our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19. We want to support businesses by providing the tools necessary to not only improve health and safety but also to comply with guidelines and regulations that have been set by the Presidency,” said Peter Malebye, the managing executive for IoT at Vodacom Business.