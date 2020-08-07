Vodafone, Egypt’s ITI establish self-employment platform

Egypt’s Institute of Information Technology (ITI) and Vodafone Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Begin platform for freelance work aimed at creating opportunities for young people online

The MoU signing was witnessed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat.

The platform brings together freelancers with the Egyptian labour market and small and medium-sized business owners to facilitate transactions in a secure manner to protect both sides’ rights.

ITI Chairwoman Heba Saleh and Alexandre Froment-Curtil, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, have signed the MoU.

The two-year MoU is aimed at developing the skills of young people and creating an enabling environment to rediscover their capacities, motivating them to gain the necessary experiences to have a better future, and providing opportunities for various youth groups to work freelance.

Vodafone’s Begin Platform, in cooperation with ITI as the only provider of the training content, will provide many programmes and training courses available on Mahara-Tech. Additionally, the platform will be part of the “Freelancing and Remote Work Initiative.”

The ICT minister stressed that cooperation represents a step forward towards creating an enabling environment for the freelancing industry’s growth. The cooperation will also give young people the skills they need to qualify for freelance jobs, to compete in global markets, he added.

Froment-Curtil said that Vodafone Egypt seeks to avail its digital and technological capabilities to support and develop the society, especially in employment and business, and that is why “Begin” platform for young people was launched.