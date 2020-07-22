Vumatel launches ‘Free Fibre To Schools’ programme

Internet connection provider Vumatel (Vuma) has officially launched the ‘Free Fibre To Schools’ programme in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa

As part of the initiative, a free 1Gbps fibre line from Vuma is provided to elementary and high schools located along the existing fibre deployment route in Polokwane.

The initiative has already benefited Laerskool Pietersburg-Oos in Bendor, along with Adsum Academy, which has received its fibre installations and connection with Capricom. In the coming months, Vuma plans to connect more schools.

The launch follows the arrival of Vuma fibre-to-the-home services in Polokwane, with fibre connections already active in Bendor, Welgelegen, Fauna Park, Flora Park, Sterpark and Annadale with more areas to be added soon.

“Fast fibre Internet is the key to ensuring uninterrupted, efficient e-learning experiences, and although fibre is still in relatively early stages of adoption in South Africa, the country is incredibly fortunate for the strides that were made in fibre technology over the last decade,” said Dietlof Mare, CEO of Vuma.

Having piloted the Fibre to Schools programme with Greenside High, Hoërskool Linden and Parkhurst Primary School in 2016, Vuma has since connected more than 380 schools across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town and Durban in partnership with Internet service providers on its network, providing free fibre Internet to more than 290,000 young minds.

For schools to qualify as beneficiaries of this initiative, the school must be a primary or high school registered with the Department of Basic Education or the Independent Examinations Board (IEB). Vuma is committed to install the fibre line at no cost to the school and will not charge any rental fees to the school for using the infrastructure.

The school will also be able to enjoy a free 1Gbps Internet data package from participating Internet service providers in addition to the free 1Gbps fibre line provided by Vuma.