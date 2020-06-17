5G estimated to reach 80mn subscriptions in MENA by 2025: Ericsson

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, 5G is expected to reach 80mn subscriptions by 2025, representing 10 per cent of total mobile subscriptions

These forecasts are included in the Ericsson Mobility Report's June 2020 edition, along with data-traffic growth projections, and regional subscriptions.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, “As consumers and enterprises adopt new digital behaviours imposed by COVID-19 lockdowns, an increased focus has emerged for mobile and fixed networks as central components of critical national infrastructure.

"The latest edition of Ericsson’s Mobility Report reiterates the importance of new technologies such as 5G, not just in the evolution of communication but in terms of support for businesses and societies during remote work times.”

About 23 per cent of mobile subscriptions in the MENA region were for LTE at the end of 2019. The MENA is expected to evolve over the forecast period, with mobile broadband expected to account for 77 per cent of mobile subscriptions by 2025.

In fact, during the forecast period the region is expected to have one of the highest growth rates in mobile data usage, increasing total mobile data traffic by a factor of nearly nine between 2019 and 2025. By 2025 average smartphone data is expected to reach 23 GB per month.

The report also takes an incisive look at the role of networks and digital infrastructure in keeping societies running, and families connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on people in many countries and their daily lives, but consumers see resilient networks as a vital help in coping with everyday life. In a recent study conducted by Ericsson Consumer Lab, 83 per cent of the respondents from 11 countries state that ICT has helped them to cope with the lockdown.

The results show an increased adoption and usage of ICT services, such as e-learning and wellness apps, that have helped consumers adapt to new realities, underpinned by connectivity.

There is a higher than average degree of feeling supported by ICT among career millennials, parents with children at home and those living in centres of larger cities. Looking ahead, while 57 per cent say they will save money for financial security, one-third plan to invest in 5G and improved broadband at home to be better prepared for a potential second wave of COVID-19.