Airtel Africa celebrates 10-year anniversary with 110mn subscribers

Created: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 04:42

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications and mobile money services provider in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month

Airtel Africa has said over the past decade it has supported social transformation across the continent by allowing millions of people to access data services and be part of the financial system.

Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa when it acquired Africa operations from Zain Telecom in June 2010. The company achieved significant growth, reaching customers of over 110mn, bridging the digital divide and increasing financial inclusion.

The anniversary follows another recent milestone for Airtel Africa, when the company was listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges. Airtel Africa employs more than 3,300 people across Africa, with another 1.6mn people earning through working with Airtel Africa as entrepreneurs and in its distribution network.

Airtel Africa said it has expanded its network footprint enabling millions of people to access telecommunications services and took the lead in robust 4G network deployment, helping drive digitalisation. The introduction of broad band wireless home has further helped the evolving needs of service customers.

The mobile money services provided by Airtel Africa provide customers with exclusively assured float and a growing number of strategic partnerships allow for cross-border money transfers. Airtel Africa also launched a virtual card, which would further boost financial inclusion.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa, said, “Our vision is to enrich the lives of our customers. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, partners, suppliers and distributors for their support as we have worked together to deliver on our purpose. In these challenging times, the Airtel Africa team along with our partners are working hard to provide our customers with reliable voice, data and mobile money services.”