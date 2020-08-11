Airtel Kenya launches Airtel TV app

Airtel Networks Kenya has launched the Airtel TV app which offers mobile entertainment

According to the telecom operator, the launch of Airtel TV will make Airtel the first telecommunications firm to launch an entertainment streaming app in Kenya.

Airtel TV allows customers to enjoy the best of local and international smartphone entertainment, from movies, drama, documentaries, music, and cartoons.

All Airtel mobile telephone subscribers in Kenya will be able to access premium content from the top studios including Universal, Nickelodeon and the BBC without a subscription.

Viewers simply use their Airtel SIM card to download the Airtel TV app and enjoy watching at home and on the go straight away in the palm of their hands.

Prasanta Das Sarma, CEO of Airtel Networks Kenya, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch of the new service, saying that Airtel TV is set to revolutionise the on-demand video and live smartphone viewing experience, offering Airtel customers free access to the best shows, movies and live TV engagements.

“Airtel TV has no monthly subscriptions and is accessible as long as you have data for streaming,” he said.