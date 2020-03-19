Airtel Kenya offers free transactions on Airtel money across all bands

Created: Thursday, 19 March 2020 08:24

Airtel Kenya has removed all its transaction fees, making it possible for Kenyans to send and receive money for FREE on its Airtel Money platform

The Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge has brought all industry players together to discuss the issues affecting wananchi during this outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya.

The meeting follows the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to explore ways of deepening mobile money usage to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through the physical handling of cash.

Since 17 March, Airtel Kenya waived all person to person transaction fees for Airtel Money customers across all the bands for the next 90 days.

Further to this, in boosting and supporting the SME and micro business enterprise, together with the Central Bank of Kenya we have also revised the transaction limits for mobile money transaction as follows:

-The daily transaction limit for mobile money has been increased from US$700 to US$1500

-Daily limit for mobile money transactions from US$1400 to US$3000

-Mobile Money wallet balance limit increased from US$1400 to US$3000

-The current tariff for mobile money transactions for US$7000 will apply for transactions up to US$1500

-Charges waived for transfers from Airtel money wallet to the bank account

In partnership with the government, Airtel has set up a toll-free line 719, where all customers can now access information and updates on the COVID-19. This will enable Kenyans to gain a better understanding and knowledge on how to prevent and manage any suspected cases.