Alan Sinfield is CEO of 9Mobile

Created: Friday, 05 June 2020 07:04

Alan Sinfield is the first substantive CEO of 9Mobile, since its name was changed from Etisalat

Announcing the appointment, 9 Mobile stated that Sinfiled is a seasoned telecoms expert with extensive international and operational experience in wireless, telecoms, fintech and banking sectors.

A Holder of a master degree in business administration, Sinfield was at a time the chief information officer and chief customer services officer at Orascom Telecom. He also served as CEO at Ooredoo (Starlink), Amara Communications Co (ananda) and Cadcomms

Commenting on his appointment, Sinfield said, “The Nigerian telecoms industry is characterised by strong competition, but it is also an industry that is important to people everywhere. Nigeria is rich in diversity and boasts of energetic, resilient, friendly and hardworking people.”

Nasir Bayero, chairman, 9mobile commented that Sinfield’s experience will play a critical role in improving the company’s position in the telecommunications industry. “Alan’s wealth of experience of building high performance and high-growth organisations will play a pivotal role in strengthening 9mobile’s market position in the highly competitive telecommunications industry,” Bayero noted.

“He brings with him the vision, passion and years of experience from diverse environments, which will consolidate our priorities to provide superior customer experience and sustained network quality.”