AMN passes milestone of one billion phone calls per year

Created: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 07:10

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) has announced that it now processes more than one billion phone calls per year for subscribers in previously unconnected rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa

AMN processed 91,623,222 voice calls in June 2020, representing an annualised rate of 1.1 billion calls per year, plus nearly six terabytes (6,000 GB) of data as well.

AMN said these services are provided to rural users in sub-Saharan Africa who were previously mostly unconnected before its investment in the infrastructure of the mobile network.

AMN now owns and operates approximately 1,200 base stations serving a population of four million people in eight countries: Nigeria, DRC, Cameroon, Guinea, Zambia, Bissau, Liberia and Congo. AMN provides the 2G/3G/4G mobile network services on behalf of tier-1 licensed mobile network operators in each country.

AMN is installing new base stations at a rate of around 200 per month and will have almost 2000 base stations by the end of 2020. In the end, AMN aims to provide mobile network services to more than 60mn people in up to 30 countries with more than 20,000 base stations.

AMN said its success was built on ultra-low capex and opex solutions, as well as an innovative, fully-turned Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) business model that allows AMN to deliver mobile network services to smaller communities economically.

With long-term economic sustainability, AMN can now serve communities as small as 500 people. All of AMN’s major pan-African tier-1 operators are partnering to extend their network coverage deep into rural Africa.