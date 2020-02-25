AMOS-17 and Get SAT establish new era for mobile SatCom ISR

Spacecom, an operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications, have successfully tested and demonstrated full mobile broadband satcom capabilities for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) applications

The companies have revealed that they achieved the test using AMOS-17’s steerable KA-band HTS beams and Get SAT’s miniaturized Micro-SAT satcom terminals.

Enabled by AMOS-17’s KA-band HTS beams and extremely small terminals at both ends, the team created a small footprint, high capacity true tactical solution for deployed units.

Get SAT’s micronized efficient Micro-SAT terminal demonstrated a return channel of over 10Mbps, hence offering breakthrough SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) for broadband communications required by various ISR sensors. By using a transportable 1.2m.

Ka-band hub and the powerful capabilities of Spacecom’s AMOS-17 digital payload, the team created an ideal configuration for communications on-the-move applications in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Kfir Benjamin, Get SAT CEO stated, “This news is incredible for a market that is starved for secure, nimble, mobile ISR. With AMOS-17’s steerable KA-band HTS beams, Get SAT’s miniaturized terminals to produce extremely effective transmission and reception via a single small antenna. No longer does one have to seek miniaturized terminals for secure and reliable high data rates for tactical units using mobile platforms: we have them.”

According to Eran Shapiro, director of Business and Technology Ventures at Spacecom, “The test’s amazing results demonstrate how AMOS-17’s payload performance, advanced flexible digital processor platform, and the optimal location at 17°E add value and open new opportunities for mobile ISR users. Get SAT’s micronized terminals are changing the mobile broadband communications landscape. When coupled with AMOS-17, we bring new vectors of flexibility and possibilities to commercial and government markets, while opening new markets.”

Get SAT offers highly versatile, mobile solutions for applications requiring small terminals. Based on its patented InterFLAT panel antenna, a miniaturized interlaced antenna combining both receive and transmit elements on one panel, and fast-tracking technologies, its micronized terminals establish a new generation of standards for lightweight, small-sized and low power consumption communication devices for on-the-move applications.