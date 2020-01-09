Blue Innovation to use drones to create mobile networks for disaster sites during emergencies

Created: Thursday, 09 January 2020 10:31

Blue innovation, an innovative technology solutions provider, and Kyocera Corporation, a leading electronics manufacturer, have announced that the companies have reached an agreement to jointly develop new drone solutions

By flying multiple drones with mobile relay station functions in areas where mobile phone signals do not reach, such as disaster sites, the “moving communication relay station system” enables reliable mobile phone communication as if under normal circumstances.

By combining Blue innovation’s system platform technology such as Blue Earth Platform, which enables remote control of several drones, with Kyocera’s wireless communication technology developed through its communication equipment business, the companies will develop a moving drone-enabled communication relay station.

As per the agreement, Blue innovation would be responsible for the development of Blue Earth Platform and establishment of the front-end system. On the other hand, Kyocera will be developing a cellular communication unit to be equipped with a moving drone communication relay station to establish LTE and 5G networks

The companies will begin field testing under LTE and 5G networks, aiming toward commercialisation by March 2022 in accordance with legislative amendments.

Blue Earth Platform (BEP)

BEP is an infrastructure platform that enables complex missions via cooperation and coordination of multiple drones. BEP supports business optimisation using AI and blockchain.