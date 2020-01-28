Brighter’s Actiste shortlisted for MWC2020 Glomo Awards

Created: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:01

Actiste, a health-tech company from Sweden, has been shortlisted for Mobile World Congress Glomo Awards 2020 in the Best Mobile Innovation for Health and Biotech category

The annual awards take place at Mobile World Congress Barcelona and spotlight the most innovative telecoms solutions from industry heavyweights.

Actiste is a complete IoT care solution for monitoring and treating insulin-dependent diabetes.

The unit brings together and combines all the necessary functions for diabetes care – blood sampling, blood glucose measurement and drug injection – in a single connected device.

The solution is based on patented technology for collecting data on specified biomarkers and injected volumes of drugs.

With eSIM technology, provided by the ICT company Ericsson, Actiste has global out-of-the-box connectivity, making it completely independent of other devices to utilise and share health and treatment data. Actiste received two CE-marks in September 2019 - one for MDD and one for IVDD.

The Actiste device is delivered as part of a subscription service. The service includes global connectivity, different levels of data sharing, continuous replenishment of consumables and enables coaching to optimize and improve treatment.