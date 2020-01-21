Clean fuel company announces sustainable energy initiative

In the run-up to the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, GenCell Energy, which develops fuel cell solutions that offer clean power, is rallying the telecom industry to transition to sustainable energy

As the telecom industry welcomes in the new decade, combatting climate change and protecting our planet are at the epicentre of policy and strategy.

MWC 2020 Barcelona takes place at a time when government, industry and corporate leaders are coming together to lead the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Acknowledging its leading role as a part of the solution, the telecom industry is taking responsibility to ensure that the intelligent connectivity behind the diverse digital solutions underlying our world runs on clean, emission-free power.

More than 50 operators have joined a GSMA-led initiative agreeing to disclose details about the environmental impact of their businesses as a step in their carbon reduction roadmap.

