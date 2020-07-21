Danbatta reappointed as EVC and CEO of Nigerian Communication Commission

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta has been appointed as the executive vice-chairman (EVC) and CEO of Nigerian Communication Commission for another five year term

Dr Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, NCC Supervisory Ministry, has charged Professor Danbatta and the entire Commission management to redouble their efforts to update the Federal Government's digital economy agenda.

Dr Pantami said the appointment of Professor Danbatta was to ensure stability in the telecommunications industry and to consolidate the gains and successes already recorded in the industry during the last five years of Danbatta's leadership as the NCC's EVC.

“We expect the NCC, as the telecoms regulator, to take the issue of the digital economy very seriously and give it all the attention it deserves within the commission,” he said.

Professor Danbatta said it was an honour to be reappointed: “I consider my reappointment as the EVC of NCC for another five years, as an honour and a show of confidence in him by the Nigerian government and the supervising ministry.”

Professor Danbatta obtained his BEng, MSc degrees from the Technical University of Wroclaw in Poland and his PhD from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) UK respectively.

He has served as a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Technology of Bayero University Kano for 28 years, where he taught courses in telecommunications engineering and electronics and held academic positions of Dean of the Faculty and Head of Department at different times.