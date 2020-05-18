DAT launches smart delivery app to simplify businesses order and delivery process

Telecom service provider Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) has launched a smart delivery app to enable businesses to simplify their order and delivery processes

This smart delivery application enables each customer to place an order based on the stock available and to choose the date and place of delivery. In addition, one can control the status of their order in real time, the company said.

Simplice Anoh, founder and CEO of DAT, emphasised, “The smart delivery app is bringing together customers and businesses on a whole new level of delivery service experience. Consumers can remain safe at home in these critical times and receive their order while businesses keep track of their sales objectives”

Smart delivery is also geared towards managing the delivery personnel, knowing in real time who is delivering what and calculating the stock depending on each order delivered at the end of the day. When the order is delivered, the delivery person in charge can also notify the customer via the app, and even call him or her when necessary.

DAT has linked its delivery application to a whatsapp chatbot where customers can place an order following the steps dictated by the whatsapp account. At the end of the order, a QR code is generated, and automatically linked to the app to trigger the order.

The app gives every business the opportunity to follow the orders, the stock and most importantly the sales generated by the delivery activity in real time via a back office.

“Service oriented businesses who benefit from the Smart delivery app can keep their customers happy especially during this difficult time where every new source of revenue is welcomed,” Simplice Anoh added.