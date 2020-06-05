EAC partner states adopt electronic cargo and drivers tracking system

Partner states of the Eastern African Community (EAC) have adopted the EAC regional electronic cargo and driver tracking system to be hosted at EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania

The system is expected to share truck driver information leveraging on what the region's revenue authorities manage and operate, as well as existing partner states health information systems.

The system allows users to transparently share information across borders and the truck drivers will need to upload the phone app to their phones.

Continuous screening will be carried out at selected checkpoints along the already designated transport corridors, and information will be made available to all partner states.

Document verification will be performed by customs, immigration, law enforcement agencies/persons who will confirm whether a particular traveler is fit for the journey.

The digital surveillance tracker interfaces and connects directly to designated laboratories in the partner states to allow the partner states, for purposes of COVID -19 laboratory results needed to generate the COVID-19 test certificates/attestation certificates for COVID-19 test results.

A joint consultative meeting of the EAC Ministers/Cabinet Secretaries of Health, Transport and EAC Affairs that was held via Video Conferencing on 29 May 2020. The system will be supported by four Command Operating Centres (COCs) located in four locations at designated national revenue authorities in Kenya, Uganda, DRC and Rwanda, with one additional COC to be set up at the Nimule border post for the Republic of South Sudan.

The ministers/cabinet secretaries were further informed that the mobile phones of the truck driver and members of the crew will be used as tracking devices once they start their journey along the corridors, and command centres will be able to communicate directly with the drivers as long as the phones are not off.

Additional information and/or updates will be provided along the corridor at all checkpoints and shared along the system.