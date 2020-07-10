Ericsson, Telma launch commercial 5G services in Madagascar

Telecoms operator Telma Madagascar has switched on its 5G commercial network to offer subscribers high-speed services

The 5G network now operates in multiple cities in Madagascar, powered by Ericsson.

Two major 5G use cases are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for Madagascar market. 5G will power new experiences for Telma customers, from gaming and entertainment services to IoT and business applications, with greater capacity, higher data speeds and reduced latency.

Healthcare and education are areas which will benefit profoundly from this technology. In October 2019, Telma selected Ericsson to upgrade its core and radio network in Madagascar building on the existing 5G partnership between the two companies.

Patrick Pisal Hamida, CEO, Telma Madagascar, said, “5G will transform how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Madagascar.

“It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive number of devices and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Telma’s next-generation network. We are very proud to be among the first countries in the world to roll out this technology. It’s a new step ahead for Madagascar as one of the leading ICT countries in the Indian Ocean and Africa.”

Using the latest radio access and transport products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Telma activated the 5G network on a 3.6-3.7 GHz midband.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, “5G will accelerate the digital transformation of all society sectors as well as industries in the country, enabling new opportunities and applications in areas such as healthcare, education, energy services and agriculture.

“We look forward to driving joint innovations with Telma, bringing our industry-leading technology in support of Madagascar’s connectivity vision and our commitment to Africa.”