Funzi, South Africa launch COVID-19 mobile course

Created: Thursday, 23 April 2020 10:04

Funzi has designed a course entitled ‘COVID-19: Adapt and thrive’ as a part of South Africa’s official coronavirus response initiative

The United Nations in South Africa has partnered with Funzi, a mobile learning service based in Finland, and the governments of Finland and South Africa to expand the important and innovative education initiative.

This is a course to help deliver essential information and learning opportunities, to people in crisis situations.

Funzi has the experience, the research, and their activities have shown that mobile information technology is the most effective mechanism to reach the majority of the population and disseminate information.

Access to relevant and factual information has a calming effect during times of uncertainty, the organisation stated.