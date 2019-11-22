Future of African mobile money platforms in focus at Vodacom workshop

Created: Friday, 22 November 2019 06:43

Major representatives from more than eight African countries gathered at a workshop organised by Vodacom to look into trends and developments shaping the mobile money industry in Africa

Vodacom released its Future-Proofing Mobile Financial Services report at the workshop. The report, the first of Vodacom’s Public Policy Series, demonstrates how mobile money is driving economic growth and empowering lives through financial inclusion.

Managing executive, legal and regulatory from Vodacom Group, Judith Obholzer, said that the sub- Saharan Africa including Tanzania has witnessed rapid growth in mobile money operations and innovations enabling broad based participation and access to financial services. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to the 10 economies worldwide where more adults now have mobile money accounts than at a financial institution.

A game changer in this region, Mobile Money continues to drive economic growth and social benefit by providing access to financial services to the millions of people who have a mobile phone, but do not have or have only limited access to a bank account.

“Our aim is to provide a platform for leading experts to express their views on trends and developments shaping the industry. The industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace with policy makers and regulators playing a central role in facilitating and enabling environment for financial inclusion,” said Obholzer.

Representative of the Bank of Tanzania who is assistant manager–oversight and policy at the National Payment systems Department, Albert Cesari underscored the important impact mobile financial services have made on the economy and the important role of the workshop in ensuring sustainability of the mobile financial service industry.

M-Pesa has been Africa's most successful mobile money service. Research illustrates that the mobile money has significantly contributed to social empowerment, economic growth and poverty reduction. It provides people with a safe, secure and affordable way to send and receive money, top-up airtime, make bill payments, receive salaries and get a short-term loan.

The event brought together representatives from mobile network operators and a cross section of sectors including telecommunication, financial service providers, banking, CSO and regulators who addressed various topics on mobile including:

Future-proofing Mobile Financial Services

Enabling Interoperability Frameworks – Payment Systems

Regional Integration and Cross-Border Opportunities

How to solve the legal identity problem

Best Practice Sharing and The Cloud Opportunity – Getting the Conditions Right