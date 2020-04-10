Gist Mobile launches new mobile calling and messaging app

Created: Friday, 10 April 2020 10:10

Gist Mobile has launched a new mobile calling and messaging app for the African diaspora and anyone that regularly calls Africa or other international destinations

The new app provides users with multiple numbers, cheaper international calls and even free calls and messages to other Gist users.

Founded by two telecoms experts from Nigeria, Gist Mobile has been established specifically with the African population of the UK, Europe and North America in mind.

“Even before we had to stay at home, the old-fashioned system for mobile phones didn’t fit for our lifestyles and especially that of the African community. We are launching an alternative that is perfect for the stay at home reality we are facing right now, but will also be a much better fit for the new normal of our lives when all of this is over,” said Aramide Adebanjo, co-founder of Gist Mobile.

“We all lead busy, intricate lives and the African community is no different. Now those lives are crashing into each other as we are having to live them all from home. Now more than ever, people need to create a ‘Gist’ for all the different aspects of their lives - business, friends, family back ‘home’ or even dating. Creating a ‘Gist’ for each of them allows you to manage your life better.”

“We all have multiple email addresses or social media profiles. Finally, your mobile is catching up to this and you can have different Gist numbers to talk to the different people in your life – at home or abroad,” said Ola Ikotun, co-founder of Gist Mobile. “And keeping in touch with people is very important as we are all staying home to stay safe.”