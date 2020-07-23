Glo customers to enjoy six months’ bundled data in Smartphone Festival

Globacom, Nigeria's telecommunications company, has announced a phone festival for its subscribers called the Glo Smartphone Festival

The festival offers subscribers who purchase mobile phones from any Gloworld outlet up to six months’ bundled data along with their preferred devices.

Globacom said customers who purchase devices under the programme will have six months of access to bundled data from 500MB per month to 2GB per month.

However, this will depend on which model they choose from a wide range of phones available from popular brands for the offer, including iPhone, Samsung, Infinix, Itel, Tecno and Imose.

The company explained that the Glo Smartphone Festival was designed to make the Gloworld outlets a “one-stop-shop for all devices” nationwide and the best place to get the best price deals, accessories, monthly bundle data ranging from 500MB to 2GB for six months and free accessories on their chosen devices.

The company further stated that all prepaid and postpaid customers who visit any of Gloworld's over 90 outlets across the country during the festival period could purchase any device of their choice from a range of latest devices and enjoy the bundled benefits.

“Glo remains committed to creating more value for its customers,” the network added.

Globacom disclosed that data received from the smartphone festival is automatically credited to a customer's line and added to its existing data plans which can be checked by dialing *127*0#, or by sending SMS ‘info’ to 127. Glo Smartphone Festival runs through 31 July 2020.