Kenya’s Ministry of Health encourages people to use digital payments

Created: Monday, 13 April 2020 06:30

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has advised the people to use digital payment methods such as mobile banking and debit and credit cards instead of cash as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak

The department has taken this step to help curb transmission, as cash could be a potential medium through which the virus could be transmitted.

On 12 April, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenya rose to 197 after six additional cases had been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

To date, 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the virus in Kenya, with the government looking to increase its test capacity to allow for mass testing.