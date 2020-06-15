Mastercard collaborates with Netcash on QR code billing service

Netcash, a payment solutions provider, has collaborated with Mastercard to launch QR code payments across its billing platform as part of its efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) collect revenue more effectively

By scanning a QR code with their mobile phone, consumers will be able to pay for services from thousands of small businesses, schools and non-profit organisations.

The QR payment system will meet the demands of today’s connected consumers, who are increasingly seeking easy and contactless ways to pay their bills during social distance, according to the companies.

Netcash processes two million bills annually for a wide range of small merchants, including schools, non-profit organisations and tradesmen. By working with Mastercard, Netcash will enable these merchants to accept card payments from select Masterpass-enabled digital wallets across various channels, including physical or digital invoices, e-commerce sites and Point of Sale.

Consumers can pay for their bills by scanning the QR code with any Masterpass digital wallet, the Scan to Pay functionality in the Nedbank or FNB banking apps or with Zapper. They then select the payment card that they wish to use and enter their bank card’s ATM PIN or One Time PIN number to authorise payment. Their account will be updated immediately.

Mastercard South Africa country manager Suzanne Morel said the partnership frees South Africans from having to withdraw cash, hand over their payment card, or load a new beneficiary into internet banking.

Charles Pittaway, managing director at Netcash, commented, “We are using the latest technologies to make it as easy as possible for SMEs to collect revenue from their customers. Offering a selection of seamless payment options that can be used across channels such as mobile, e-commerce, and in the face-to-face retail environment is an important part of achieving that goal.”

“Our strategic partnership with Mastercard allows anyone with a mobile device to process secure online payments by simply scanning the QR code on their bill and following the on-screen prompts. This is in addition to the 3D secure credit card payments already available through Mastercard, including the ability to process cash payments powered by Masterpass.”

Netcash, through its integrated accounting and ERP software, will automatically enable QR payments across its suite of invoicing services. Sage Accounting software, for example, can now produce an invoice that will display a QR code linked to that particular document that will automate the reconciliation process once payment is made.

With Netcash’s Application Programming Interface (API), the Masterpass checkout service will also be offered to any business considering customised integration into internal billing systems, and to Point of Sale software companies producing on-screen or printed QR codes on bills.